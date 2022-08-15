Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look.

The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room.

Rodgers' look went viral:

The mustache is gone, though.

According to reports out of Green Bay, the quarterback has made the notable appearance change.

Perhaps Rodgers will grow out some new facial hair before the start of the regular season.