Look: Aaron Rodgers Reveals How He 'Tricked' The Media

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Last fall, Aaron Rodgers faced major scrutiny from the media when it was discovered that he actually was not vaccinated from COVID-19.

Rodgers, the Packers star quarterback, had previously told the media that he had been "immunized" against COVID-19.

However, Rodgers was not vaccinated. He had simply received some treatment from doctors to build up his immune system.

Rodgers told Joe Rogan how he decided to "trick" the media.

Rodgers faced major scrutiny from media and fans for how he handled himself.

Clearly, though, the Packers quarterback doesn't regret his choices, at least when it comes to the vaccine.

Rodgers and the Packers are set to open the season in two weeks.