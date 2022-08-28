Look: Aaron Rodgers Reveals How He 'Tricked' The Media
Last fall, Aaron Rodgers faced major scrutiny from the media when it was discovered that he actually was not vaccinated from COVID-19.
Rodgers, the Packers star quarterback, had previously told the media that he had been "immunized" against COVID-19.
However, Rodgers was not vaccinated. He had simply received some treatment from doctors to build up his immune system.
Rodgers told Joe Rogan how he decided to "trick" the media.
Rodgers faced major scrutiny from media and fans for how he handled himself.
Clearly, though, the Packers quarterback doesn't regret his choices, at least when it comes to the vaccine.
Rodgers and the Packers are set to open the season in two weeks.