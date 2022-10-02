Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Went Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a tough first half against New England on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers trailed the Patriots, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon, following an extremely rare pick-six by Green Bay's superstar quarterback.

It's been a promising start to the year for Rodgers and the Packers, who are 2-1 and coming off a big road win at Tampa Bay.

Rodgers has had a notable offseason, too. The Packers quarterback made headlines when he was rumored to be dating a woman named Blu.

Blu took to social media to deny some of the wild "witch" rumors, though.

“Ps… My name is Blu. Not Blu of Earth,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, “I do not identify as a witch. Y’all are hilarious.”

Neither Aaron nor Blu have confirmed the dating rumors that surfaced this summer.

Perhaps we'll see Blu at a Packers game later this year, though.