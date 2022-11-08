Look: Adam Schefter Imitates Kirk Cousins In Shirtless Pregame Video

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: ESPN analyst Adam Schefter on tv broadcast before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Adam Schefter celebrated Halloween a week late.

Before ESPN's Monday Night Football matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens, the network's NFL insider channeled Kirk Cousins' now viral celebration.

A shirtless Schefter, wearing several chains around his neck, imitated Cousins' arm dancing while shouting "You like that?"

Cousins was in a great mood after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 20-17 victory over his former team, the Washington Commanders. The 7-1 Vikings already have a 4.5-game lead in the NFC North following their sixth straight victory.

After the game, he brought back his "You like that" catchphrase in the team locker room. That was before showing the world his abs while partying shirtless on a team flight.

On Monday, Cousins told Pat McAfee that "I have always been absolutely strapped."

Cousins will have plenty to talk about when joining the Mannincast during Monday's night game. Peyton and Eli Manning will probably have a lot to say about the video and Schefter's copycat attempt.