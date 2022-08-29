Look: Adam Schefter Is Getting Crushed For Disgusting Pizza

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: ESPN analyst Adam Schefter on tv broadcast before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL insider Adam Schefter announced a promotion with Papa John's ahead of the 2022 season.

Fans are giving him some crap for it.

Schefter released a photo of a football-themed pizza ahead of the 2022 regular season.

Football is good. Pizza is good.

That football pizza, though?

It doesn't look good.

"PSA: Making a pizza into a football shape doesn’t change the taste or quality. Love local," one fan wrote.

"Sources say, this pizza sucks. Support your local pizza place,' one fan added.

"I guess he's decided to give up pretending to be a journalist and lean into the mouthpiece bit, he must have gotten a software update," one fan added.

Any takers on the pizza?