The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Adrian Peterson’s Wife Explains What Happened

2017 Starkey Hearing Foundation So the World May Hear Award GalaST PAUL, MN - JULY 16: Adrian Peterson and Ashley Brown walk the red carpet at the 2017 Starkey Hearing Foundation So the World May Hear Awards Gala at the Saint Paul RiverCentre on July 16, 2017 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation)

Over the weekend, police arrested former NFL star running back Adrian Peterson for felony domestic violence.

Peterson admitted that he and his wife, Ashley, had a verbal altercation. The free agent running back denied any physical harm came to his wife, though he admitted to ripping off her ring.

“It’s blown out of proportion,” Peterson continued. “Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn’t press any charges.”

After remaining silent for a few days, Ashley took to Instagram with a message for fans. She’s asking for privacy during this matter.

“On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument. Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children.”

 

Peterson said his wife did not press charges, but the state of California did.

“The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that’s why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger. We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines,” Peterson said. “Domestic violence. You’d think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that.”

We’ll have more on this developing situation when it becomes available.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.