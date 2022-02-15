Look: Adrian Peterson’s Wife Explains What Happened

Over the weekend, police arrested former NFL star running back Adrian Peterson for felony domestic violence.

Peterson admitted that he and his wife, Ashley, had a verbal altercation. The free agent running back denied any physical harm came to his wife, though he admitted to ripping off her ring.

“It’s blown out of proportion,” Peterson continued. “Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn’t press any charges.”

After remaining silent for a few days, Ashley took to Instagram with a message for fans. She’s asking for privacy during this matter.

“On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument. Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children.”

Peterson said his wife did not press charges, but the state of California did.

“The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that’s why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger. We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines,” Peterson said. “Domestic violence. You’d think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that.”

We’ll have more on this developing situation when it becomes available.