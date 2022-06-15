Look: Alabama Football Reacts To Minkah Fitzpatrick News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a 24-19 win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a lot of headlines on Wednesday morning.

They were able to ink star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a long-term deal since he was expected to be a free agent after this upcoming season.

The two sides agreed to a four-year deal that will pay Fitzpatrick $18.4 million per season. He also will get $36 million guaranteed in this contract.

He's now the highest-paid safety in NFL history (for now).

Shortly after the deal was made official, the Twitter account for Alabama's football program put out a tweet congratulating Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick played his college football at Alabama and was one of the best safeties in the nation under head coach Nick Saban.

Saban has also gushed about him numerous times over the years since the two shared a special bond.

Fitzpatrick was picked by the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers after his sophomore season.

Since then, it's been all sunshine and roses as he's racked up 260 total tackles, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 11 interceptions, and 27 passes defended in three seasons with the team.

He's set to make another major impact this coming season as the Steelers look to get back to the playoffs.