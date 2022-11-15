Look: Alleged Private Text Message From Tom Brady Shared

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

An alleged text message from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been shared on social media.

Former Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown shared the apparent message from Brady on social media late on Monday evening. Brown played with Brady in Tampa Bay, winning a Super Bowl.

Brady expressed his frustration with Brown in the 2021 text message.

"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you," Brady wrote, according to Brown's screen shot. "You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior. When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things. And very much on the path to success long term. Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible."

Brady added: "I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months. You have seemed to have lost that humility and that APG. You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path."

It's unclear why Brown shared the alleged text message.

Brady certainly comes across in pretty good fashion in the alleged text message.

Brown, meanwhile, is out of the National Football League and it would be shocking if he gets another chance.