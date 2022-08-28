Look: Amanda Balionis' Husband Is A Former NFL Quarterback
Fans typically know of Amanda Balionis as a No. 1 golf reporter, though she's quite well versed in football coverage, too.
This fall, Balionis will once again be on the call of some NFL football games for CBS.
Balionis had a pretty great response to a trolling fan on Sunday afternoon.
Not only does Amanda know football, but she's married to a former NFL quarterback.
Amanda is married to former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Brynn Renner.
The happy couple got married earlier this year.
Renner, a Virginia native, bounced around the league from 2014-2016, before retiring.
Hopefully it's a good football season for the Balionis family.