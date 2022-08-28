Look: Amanda Balionis' Husband Is A Former NFL Quarterback

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 28: CBS Sports sideline reporter Amanda Balionis performs a live report at the beginning of second half action during the football game between the New York Jets and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans typically know of Amanda Balionis as a No. 1 golf reporter, though she's quite well versed in football coverage, too.

This fall, Balionis will once again be on the call of some NFL football games for CBS.

Balionis had a pretty great response to a trolling fan on Sunday afternoon.

Not only does Amanda know football, but she's married to a former NFL quarterback.

Amanda is married to former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Brynn Renner.

The happy couple got married earlier this year.

Renner, a Virginia native, bounced around the league from 2014-2016, before retiring.

Hopefully it's a good football season for the Balionis family.