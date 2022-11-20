Look: Another Potential Girlfriend Emerges For Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

With Tom Brady now single, many women are expressing interest in the 45-year-old quarterback.

But one prominent golf influencer is taking things a step further.

Golf influencer Karin Hart took to her Instagram Story this weekend, admitting that she's "in love" with Brady.

The prominent golfer has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. She admitted her "love" for Brady during an Instagram Story.

"I’m just sitting here in my house stretching and looking at Instagram. And I started stalking Tom Brady’s page and I think I’m in love with him," she wrote.

Tom Brady has been linked to some other models, ones in the Victoria's Secret world, but maybe he'll have interest in a golf influencer.

Shoot your shot, Karin.