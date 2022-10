Look: Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Nickname For Tom Brady

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown continues to fire shots at Tom Brady.

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shocking loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Brown fired off a viral tweet in poor taste.

The former Bucs wide receiver revealed his two-word nickname for Tom Brady.

"Tom Booty," he tweeted.

Brown tweeted out a photoshopped image of Brady running off the field, as well.

The Bucs fell to 3-4 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Panthers.