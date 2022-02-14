Look: Antonio Brown Hung Out With Star Quarterback On Sunday

Before Antonio Brown watched Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium with Kanye West, he hung out with a young standout quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson posted a photo of himself with Brown on Instagram Sunday. The pair have been tight for a while, even working out together in the offseason.

Brown is looking for a new team after he was dismissed by the Bucs late in the 2021 season, so Jackson’s post will only further stir rumors that he could wind up in Baltimore.

Last month, Brown said that if he could continue his NFL career playing alongside one quarterback, it would be Jackson.

“Lamar Jackson,” Brown said on a podcast episode. “Action Jackson. Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. … Shoutout Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback.”

The mercurial playmaker also shared an edited photo of himself in a Ravens jersey, making it abundantly clear he would like to suit up with the 2019 NFL MVP.

We’ll see if he gets the chance to in the coming months.