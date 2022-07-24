Look: Antonio Brown Posts Post-Performance Messages

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown appears to be enjoying retirement.

On Friday night, the former NFL star wide receiver took the stage at Rolling Loud in Miami.

It appears he's trying to be the next big thing in the music industry.

"Field to Festivals Pit to the Palace #Boomin #CallGod," he said on Twitter.

He added, "put that s—t on."

Also, "Standing On All Business Boomin CallGod."

Hopefully Brown can find some peace in a music career.

The former NFL superstar appeared unstable at the end of this professional football career.

We'll never forget when he stormed off the field during the middle of the Bucs-Jets game last year.