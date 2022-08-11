Look: Antonio Brown Reveals Biggest 'Regret' From NFL Career

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown is something else.

On Thursday afternoon, the outrageous former wide receiver sent out an all-time great tweet featuring a quote that is a mixture of Kanye West and Ballsack Sports.

In the quote, Brown reveals his biggest "regret," which isn't his antics with the Raiders or unceremonious exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the fact he'll never get to see himself play.

"Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can't imagine what that was like for you all to see something like that," Brown said. "Like watching the Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks."

Clearly, AB is not banking on ever playing in the NFL ever again. If his recent live musical performances weren't an indication of that, this tweet surely is.

What will this man come up with next?