Look: Antonio Brown Reveals Goal For His Music Career

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Now that's he seemed to finally run out of chances in the NFL, Antonio Brown is taking on a new venture.

The wide receiver performed at Miami's Rolling Loud music festival. After taking the stage Friday, Brown appears emboldened to keep going.

"I’m not going to stop until I’m one of the biggest artists in the world," Brown posted Sunday on Twitter.

At this point, that goal may be more attainable than joining another NFL team.

Brown has a long list of troubling behavior, most seriously getting accused of sexual assault and sending threatening text messages to an accuser. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nevertheless gave him another opportunity in 2020.

He ended that relationship last year by taking off his uniform and leaving the field during their game against the New York Jets.

Despite Brown's undeniable talent on the field, it's unlikely another team takes a chance on the 34-year-old. For better or worse, he can focus on making music.