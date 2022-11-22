Look: Antonio Brown Shared NSFW Photoshop Of Gisele Bundchen
Antonio Brown's despicable behavior reportedly continued on Monday.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has taken some odd shots at Tom Brady on social media in recent months. It's confusing, considering Brady has been one of Brown's biggest supporters, recruiting him to Tampa Bay and even letting him stay at his home.
Brown is clearly bothered by how things ended, though. Throughout the reports of Brady and Gisele Bundchen's fallout, the ex-NFL wide receiver took some shots at the relationship on social media.
Monday, Brown went way, way too far.
Brown posted the photoshopped image of Tom Brady's ex-wife on his Snapchat, according to reports on Monday evening.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is only a little more than a year removed from celebrating a Super Bowl win with Bundchen and Brady on the field.
The former NFL wide receiver has had some serious troubles since leaving the Buccaneers.
Clearly, there's still some bad feelings for Brady on Brown's behalf.