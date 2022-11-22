Look: Antonio Brown Shared NSFW Photoshop Of Gisele Bundchen

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown's despicable behavior reportedly continued on Monday.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has taken some odd shots at Tom Brady on social media in recent months. It's confusing, considering Brady has been one of Brown's biggest supporters, recruiting him to Tampa Bay and even letting him stay at his home.

Brown is clearly bothered by how things ended, though. Throughout the reports of Brady and Gisele Bundchen's fallout, the ex-NFL wide receiver took some shots at the relationship on social media.

Monday, Brown went way, way too far.

Antonio Brown/Snapchat.

Brown posted the photoshopped image of Tom Brady's ex-wife on his Snapchat, according to reports on Monday evening.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is only a little more than a year removed from celebrating a Super Bowl win with Bundchen and Brady on the field.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a 46 touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The former NFL wide receiver has had some serious troubles since leaving the Buccaneers.

Clearly, there's still some bad feelings for Brady on Brown's behalf.