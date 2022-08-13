Look: Antonio Brown Wants 1 NFL Owner To Call Him

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

There's currently no indication that Antonio Brown will play football this upcoming season, but he did tell TMZ Sports this week that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should give him a call.

In a brief interview with TMZ Sports, Brown sounded interested in playing for the Cowboys.

"Tell Jerry Jones to call me," Brown told TMZ Sports.

Brown continued: "If they want the production, maybe."

The Cowboys' receiving corps will look very different this season. For starters, the days of Amari Cooper leading the charge are now over. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

Dallas brought in James Washington to potentially be its No. 3 wide receiver. While that could still happen, he suffered a foot injury that'll force him to miss the first month of the season.

Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown could, in theory, step up for the Cowboys this fall. If the front office wants to add a proven veteran to the mix though, it might just consider giving Brown call.

In seven games last season, Brown had 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns. He was playing well for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his sideline tantrum on Jan. 2 at MetLife Stadium.