Look: Baker Mayfield Already Has New Sponsorship Offer

As Baker Mayfield gets assimilated to his new team, the Carolina Panthers quarterback may have quickly earned an advertising deal with a local fixture.

During Tuesday's introductory media session, via Panthers reporter Joe Person, Mayfield confessed that he's never eaten at Bojangles.

"I haven't had that yet, but I'm told I need to do that as soon as possible," Mayfield said of the fast-food franchise. "I'll probably wait a little bit. It's not exactly on a training camp diet, but I'm looking forward to it."

The Charlotte-based company jumped at the marketing opportunity.

Last week, the Panthers' Twitter account celebrated their acquisition by posting a photo of their new quarterback in a chef's attire. Bojangles repackaged the image with Mayfield serving biscuits.

"Ready whenever you are," the company tweeted at Mayfield.

Mayfield may need a new sponsorship deal. He confirmed Tuesday that there are no plans for any more "At Home with Baker Mayfield" Progressive ads showing his move to Bank of America Stadium.

Will Mayfield accept Bojangles' offer, or is he more focused on frying his former team when Carolina faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 1?