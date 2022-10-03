Look: Baker Mayfield Reacts To Fans Booing Him
Baker Mayfield was booed by his home fans on Sunday evening.
The Carolina Panthers fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 26-16, on Sunday. Carolina is now 1-3 on the season, while Arizona improved to 3-2.
During the game, Mayfield and the Panthers offense was booed by the fan base.
The Panthers quarterback was asked postgame abut getting booed by the home fan base.
Mayfield had a brutally honest response.
"Did we go down and score a touchdown after they started booing? Yes," Mayfield said.
That's one way to respond to the boos, I guess.
It will be interesting to see how long of a leash Mayfield has in Carolina.