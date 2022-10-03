Look: Baker Mayfield Reacts To Fans Booing Him

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield was booed by his home fans on Sunday evening.

The Carolina Panthers fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 26-16, on Sunday. Carolina is now 1-3 on the season, while Arizona improved to 3-2.

During the game, Mayfield and the Panthers offense was booed by the fan base.

The Panthers quarterback was asked postgame abut getting booed by the home fan base.

Mayfield had a brutally honest response.

"Did we go down and score a touchdown after they started booing? Yes," Mayfield said.

That's one way to respond to the boos, I guess.

It will be interesting to see how long of a leash Mayfield has in Carolina.