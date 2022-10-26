Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 17: Former head coach Barry Switzer of the Oklahoma Sooners stands on the field before the Big 12 Conference football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 17, 2001 at SBC Jones Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The Sooners won 30-13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys.

For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.

Selmon and Switzer lost just one game together from 1973 to 1975. "The Gentle Giant" led the Sooners to back-to-back national championships while receiving the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award in 1975.

Following his dominant collegiate career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made Selmon their first pick when entering the NFL in 1976. He made the Pro Bowl in his final six seasons and garnered Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1979.

After getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, Selmon spent four years as the University of South Florida's athletic director. He died in 2011 at 56 years old after suffering a stroke.

While Switzer said Selmon would have turned 68 on Tuesday, his birthday was last Thursday (Oct. 20).

Calling Selmon the best player he's coached is high praise from Switzer, who shared a locker room with Cowboys legends Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Larry Allen, and Deion Sanders.