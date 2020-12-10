Look: Ben & Jerry’s Releases A Colin Kaepernick Flavor

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made an interesting announcement this Thursday that has nothing to do with football. Believe it or not, he’s teaming up with Ben & Jerry’s to create his own ice cream flavor.

No athlete has raised more awareness regarding social injustice than Kaepernick over the past few years. Once again, he’s using his latest opportunity to help support this cause.

“I’ve teamed up with Ben & Jerry’s to serve up joy on the journey to justice,” Kaepernick wrote. “Today, we’re excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021! 100% of my proceeds will go to the Know Your Rights Camp with matching support from Ben & Jerry’s.”

Kaepernick’s ice cream flavor, Change the Whirled, will hit shelves in early 2021. The description for this flavor says caramel with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookies.

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice! Today, we're excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021! 100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry's pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

Ben & Jerry’s has produced a plethora of delicious ice cream flavors. We’ll find out if Change the Whirled has what it takes to become a fan favorite in 2021.

As for Kaepernick’s football endeavors, he recently sent a message to the NFL about being denied a second chance.

“1,363 days of being denied employment. Still putting in work with Eric Reid. Still going hard 5 days a week,” Kaepernick tweeted back in November.