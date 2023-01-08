Look: Bengals Star's Touchdown Celebration Is Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals can take random chance out of the equation by defeating the Baltimore Ravens.

After canceling Monday night's game, the NFL introduced scenarios that could have led the Bengals to open the playoffs on the road as AFC North champions. If they lose to the Ravens and play their division foes in the first round, the league would flip a coin to determine home-field advantage.

Joe Mixon helped distance the Bengals from that possibility by scoring a rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Afterward, the running back celebrated by flipping a coin he had in his shoe.

He and his teammates then pretended to kick the coin.

Baltimore and Cincinnati would each finish with 11 wins if the Ravens triumph on Sunday. Since the Ravens won their earlier meeting, this game would have determined the AFC North winner if the Bengals lost to the Bills in a Week 17 game that stopped when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

It's likely to be a moot point. The Bengals have jumped out to a 17-0 lead over the Ravens, who are starting undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown with J.K. Dobbins and Mark Andrews inactive.

If they secure a victory, the Bengals will host a playoff game as the AFC's No. 2 or 3 seed next weekend.