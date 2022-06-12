Look: Best Photos Of Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers appears to have a new girlfriend.

According to a report from SideAction, the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback has been spotted with a woman named Blu. Her given name is reportedly Charlotte Brereton.

Blu has denied some rumors about her personality, though she's shared several photos on Instagram.

Rodgers was previously engaged to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley, though the couple called things off at some point within the last year.

We wish all the best to Aaron and Blu moving forward.