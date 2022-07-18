Look: Best Photos Of NFL Reporter Erin Andrews' Relationship
A funny photo of Erin Andrews and her close friend and podcast co-host, Charissa Thompson, went viral on social media earlier this weekend.
Andrews and Thompson appeared to enjoy some vacation time together.
Andrews and Thompson are extremely close.
Of course, Andrews' most-important relationship is with her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll.
Andrews and Stoll met through a mutual friend in Michael Strahan and dated for several years before getting married.
Here are some of the best shots of Andrews and her longtime husband.
Those photos are good, but they aren't topping the Erin and Andrews vacation photo.