Look: Best Swimsuit Photos Of Longtime NFL Sideline Reporter

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is of course known for her exceptional work on the NFL sideline. She's been covering the league for years for Fox Sports.

But Andrews has a pretty big presence off of the field, as well.

Andrews, who's worked in television for decades, has a major presence on social media. Over the years, some of Andrews' top social media posts have gone viral on social media.

Erin Andrews/Instagram.

Andrews, who has millions of followers across her social media platforms, has gone viral on social media.

Some of Andrews' top swimsuit-themed photos have gone viral on Instagram.

Andrews has admitted that she's always trying to stay fit, motivated by those athletes around her.

“I work in football, right? So, I look at a lot of these guys, that I cover, and having a front row seat to the best and fastest and talented athletes out there, and how they take care of their bodies, the way they train, what they eat," she told Muscle and Fitness in 2021, adding, "I’m 43, and watching a 44-year-old Tom Brady kinda shocks everybody week in and week out … that really motivates me.”

It's certainly paying off.