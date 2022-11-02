Look: Bill Belichick Names The 'Smartest' Kicker He's Had

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick hasn't had to stress about kickers as much as other head coaches.

During Wednesday's press conference, per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Belichick reflected on his good fortune at the position. The New England Patriots rostered Adam Vinatieri for a decade before turning to Stephen Gostkowski for 14 seasons.

Now they have another reliable kicker in Nick Folk, who's made 91 of 101 field-goal tries since joining the team in 2019.

Belichick called Folk the "smartest" kicker he's coached despite saying Vinatieri and Gostkowski were "probably a little more talented."

Vinatieri has scored the most points in NFL history (2,673) while delivering many key kicks for four Super Bowl champions, three with Belichick's Patriots. While kickers rarely receive Hall of Fame recognition, Vinatieri could get enshrined in Canton when eligible in 2024.

Gostkowski also kicked for three of Belichick's championship squads. He made 87.3 percent of his field-goal attempts in New England.

Folk doesn't have the rings, and he last made the Pro Bowl as a rookie for the Dallas Cowboys in 2007. However, he's 15-of-17 on field goals this season while making all 18 extra points. Only three active kickers (Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, and Matt Prater) have more career points.

Belichick will hope his praise doesn't go to Folk's head when facing the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.