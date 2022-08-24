Look: Bill Belichick Received Special Present On Wednesday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick already has plenty of championships, but he received one more on Wednesday.

The New England Patriots head coach visited UFC headquarters while in Las Vegas for a joint practice with the Raiders. During his trip, Dana White added to Belichick's hardware by giving him a title belt.

As captured by UFC announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, Belichick even smiled and raised his arms in victory as an onlooker declared that "The champ is here."

After winning two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants, Belichick has guided the Patriots to six championships. No other NFL head coach has five.

The 70-year-old is a true heavyweight on the sidelines, but the Patriots haven't won a playoff game in two years without Tom Brady. Belichick and Co. will look to change that in Mac Jones' second season under center.

Belichick will stay in Sin City for New England's third and final preseason game Friday against the Raiders. He'll then focus his sights on a Week 1 divisional road clash against the Miami Dolphins.