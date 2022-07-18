Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Has 7-Word Message Before Season

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It's safe to say Bill Belichick's girlfriend has mixed feelings about football season coming up.

On one hand, Linda Holliday is sad, because it means less time around the New England Patriots head coach. However, on the other hand, football is obviously a deep love for Belichick and something Holliday cares for, too.

Holliday took to Instagram this weekend to discuss the start of the football season.

"Best of luck this season my baby!" she wrote.

Belichick and the Patriots will look to bounce back from a Wild Card loss to the Bills.

How far can New England go in 2022?