Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Achievement

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Linda Holliday is a proud girlfriend this week.

The significant other of the New England Patriots head coach was overjoyed with Bill Belichick's big achievement.

Belichick, one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history, was the recipient of the Spirit of Tewaaraton Award.

The award is "presented to an individual involved in the sport of lacrosse, who nobly reflects the finest virtues exemplified in the game, and who, over the course of his or her life, has made a significant contribution to society and to the lives of others."

Congrats, Bill.

Well done, Bill.

"What a great night in sports history!! Congratulations to my man on being the recipient of the Spirit of Tewaaraton Award! As always, I’m so proud of you and the recognition of the support you give to the game of lacrosse! 🥍 Congratulations to Coach Dave Pietramala and Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller for the well deserved Legends Award and both NCAA players earning their Tewaaraton Awards! Great work! Amazing night! And shout out the Celtics on a epic win last night!" Linda Holliday wrote.