Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks on the sideline with Linda Holliday prior to playing the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening.

The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it.

Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no mood to talk following this one. Perhaps his longtime girlfriend can cheer him up, though.

Linda Holliday, who has been dating the legendary NFL head coach for several years, was going viral on social media during the loss on Sunday night.

While Belichick was coaching his team to a defeat, Linda appeared to be having a good time elsewhere.

Linda Holliday's Instagram Story went viral during the devastating loss on Sunday night.

The Raiders upset the Patriots, 30-24, on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, New England fell to 7-7 on the year with the defeat, while Las Vegas improved to 6-8.