Look: Bill Belichick's Practice Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Bill Belichick has never been known as a fashion guru.

The New England Patriots head coach is synonymous with his gameday hoodies, but he drew more attention for a different attire choice Wednesday.

Via NESN, Belichick wore shorts -- along with a jacket and beanie -- during practice in 45-degree weather.

However, calling that legwear "shorts" is a bit of a stretch when they went well beyond his knees. When paired with high socks, only a slither of his legs were exposed.

Maybe the 70-year-old was trying to make a statement to the team as the weather gets colder. The Patriots will likely face some frigid temperatures in their final four home games. They also close the season at Buffalo, which could receive as much as six feet of snow this weekend.

Compared to Buffalo's looming storm, Belichick may see New England's current weather as a balmy fall day. Or maybe he's just comfortable in shorts.

The forecast calls for a high of 39 degrees with 13-mph wind when the Patriots host the New York Jets at Gilette Stadium this Sunday.