Look: Bill Belichick's Sons Officially Land Prominent NFL Jobs

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest minds in football history. It's plausible a few of his children got some of that DNA.

Belichick has filled out his Patriots' coaching staff for the 2022 season, and his two sons are members of it.

Brian Belichick will be coaching the team's safeties. Steven Belichick, meanwhile, will handle the Patriots' linebackers.

"The team also announced that Bill Belichick's sons are on staff as Safeties coach (Brian) and Linebackers coach (Steve)," wrote Dov Kleiman.

You don't see this too often.

If the Patriots defense performs poorly this upcoming season, you can expect some outrage over Belichick involving his sons.

This isn't the only interesting move Belichick made this offseason, though.

The Patriots head coach also isn't going to have an official offensive or defensive coordinator.

"#Patriots officially don't have an Offensive Coordinator or a Defensive Coordinator listed for the 2022 season. Belichick officially gave long-time defensive minded coach Matt Patricia a 'senior football advisor/OL' role and Joe Judge is offensive assistant/QBs role on the team," Kleiman added.

The Patriots will soon begin training camp as they prepare for the 2022 season.