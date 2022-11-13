Look: Bill Cowher Is Furious With NFL Head Coaching Hire

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: NFL Network analyst Bill Cowher appears on set during the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher is the latest person to criticize the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday.

On CBS Sports' pregame show Sunday, Cowher spoke at length about Saturday, who he said has turned down opportunities to join the Colts' staff as an assistant coach in the past because he wanted to continue doing his television work and wasn't sure if he was suited for the coaching lifestyle.

Now, the Colts are throwing the former offensive lineman in as an interim head coach with no experience, and Cowher think it's a slap in the face to more qualified coaches already in Indianapolis.

"Jeff Saturday talked about in his first press conference, the fact that he's going to use this second half as an opportunity to build his resume, to see whether or not he can coach in the future," Cowher said. "I say to that, 'What about the assistants on this staff right now?' The guys that were there in training camp, the guys that were there early in the morning and late at night, the guys that have gone through the first six weeks in that building. Guys like Gus Bradley, Scottie Montgomery, John Fox. Don't they deserve the opportunity?



"For an owner to hire a coach, who has never been an assistant at the college level or the pro level, and to oversee a lot of candidates that are qualified for that job...it's a disgrace to the coaching profession. Regardless of how this thing plays out, what happened in Indianapolis is a travesty."

Cowher is one of several ex-NFL players or coaches to call out Colts owner Jim Irsay in recent days. Others included Joe Thomas and Ryan Clark.

Saturday will look to secure his first win as an interim head coach when the Colts take on the Las Vegas Raiders today.