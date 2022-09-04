Look: Bills Star's Wife Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Life is good for the Poyer family right now.

The Buffalo Bills star is reportedly trending toward being able to play in his team's season-opening contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Poyer had been dealing with an injury, though he's likely to return for Thursday night.

Poyer's wife, meanwhile, continues to make waves on social media.

Rachel Bush, who has close to 4 million followers on Instagram, shared some racy photos of herself in a swimsuit on vacation earlier this summer.

We should be seeing Rachel in the stands for Thursday night's opening game.

It should be a good one.