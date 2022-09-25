Look: Bizarre Donald Trump, NFL Video Is Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina on Friday got a little off-topic when Trump began talking about...the New York Jets?

Trump has butted heads with the NFL multiple times in the past, but on this occasion, he regaled the crowd with a recap of the Jets' stunning comeback win over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

After breaking down how New York rallied from a 13-point deficit with 1:55 remaining, Trump then claimed he called Jets head coach Robert Saleh and told him he was "greater than Vince Lombardi."

"Vince Lombardi never did that. He was never able to pull out a game like that, because that was the craziest thing I've ever seen," Trump said.

In fairness to Vince Lombardi, he didn't need to pull out too many miracle wins because his teams usually controlled the game and dominated.

Anyway, it wouldn't shock us if a reporter asks Saleh after today's game if he actually did get a call from Donald Trump.

Stay tuned.