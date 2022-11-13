Look: Bizarre Mike Pereira Video Is Going Viral On Sunday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Rules analyst Mike Pereira looks on before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

FOX NFL rules expert Mike Pereira had an awkward moment on camera during this morning's early game from Germany.

In the fourth quarter, the broadcast cut to Pereira in the FOX studio for his explanation about whether a Seattle Seahawks touchdown catch should stand or not.

After finishing his commentary, Pereira apparently saw "something" offscreen that whet his appetite. We don't know what it was, but he "really" seemed to like it.

What followed was a shot of Pereira creepily licking his lips. We're going to assume he thought the cameras were off him.

The jokes are understandably flying at Pereira's expense on Twitter. We're waiting to see if the veteran analyst and former NFL official has an explanation at some point today.

In the meantime, we're guessing Pereira will be extra careful about his facial expressions whenever it's his turn to be on camera the rest of today.