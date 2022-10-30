Look: Bizarre Penalty Call Is Going Viral On Sunday

An NFL referee's bizarre penalty call is going viral on social media on Sunday afternoon.

A "Delay of Game" penalty was called on Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Eagles defensive lineman was called for the penalty because what he did was "a move that’s not necessary in football."

Graham apparently attempted to bait the Steelers into thinking the ball had been snapped.

That's not a call you see very often.

The Eagles are leading the Steelers, 14-7, on Sunday afternoon.