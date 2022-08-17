Look: Brett Favre Reveals His 4 Favorite Wide Receivers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Brett Favre's playing career is long gone, but the legendary NFL quarterback still keeps a very close eye on today's game.

In a new segment for The 33rd Team, the former Green Bay Packers star named his four favorite NFL wide receivers.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams opens the list.

“You know Davante is gonna run a slant … then a sluggo, but yet no one can guard him,” said Favre, who added that Adams “runs the double move better than anyone who has run routes in history.”

Favre's list also includes Rams star Cooper Kupp.

Former LSU Tigers teammates Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase also make Favre's list.