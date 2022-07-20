Look: Brett Favre's Daughter Goes Viral On Reality Show

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Though it may not have stunned sports fans watching, Brittany Favre revealed herself as the daughter of former Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre.

Brittany is a contestant on ABC's Claim to Fame, a reality show where relatives of famous people compete for $100,000 while attempting to keep their identity concealed from the other contestants.

While Brittany informed viewers of her famous father, her housemates have not necessarily solved the puzzle yet. That's despite telling them she's the daughter of a Hall of Fame quarterback who's won a Super Bowl.

Via Kendra Meinert of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Brittany said she's developed some qualities from the quarterback that could come in handy during her competition.

"My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his competitive nature. At my house, winning is the only option," Brittany said. "I was born before he became successful so I got to witness the entire rise from an unknown to known. Don't let my kindness fool you. I used to be an attorney and know how to win. I am so competitive that I hurt feelings."

However, her time may be winding down. A housemate appeared to crack the code when seeing a cheese wedge in a collage of clues, and someone says Brittany is "deeply diabolical" and needs to go during the preview for next week's episode.

Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.