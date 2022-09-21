Look: Brian Daboll Has A 3-Word Description For Micah Parsons

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Brian Daboll will get his first live glimpse of Micah Parsons as head coach of the New York Giants.

After surprisingly opening the season at 2-0, the Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Daboll will become the latest coach tasked with the seemingly impossible dilemma of trying to stymie Dallas' star defender.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Daboll offered a succinct assessment of the second-year standout.

"He's a problem," Daboll said.

Parsons has two sacks in each of the season's two games, giving him 17 in 18 career games. He also has seven quarterback hits on eight pressures.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is indeed a problem for any opposing offense. New York already knows from experience, as Parsons tallied eight tackles and three quarterback hits against the G-Men in Week 5 last season.

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo even compared him to a past Giants legend, calling Parsons "a little Lawrence Taylor-ish."

It won't be easy for Daboll to game plan against Parsons twice a year moving forward.