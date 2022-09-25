Look: Brian Robinson Took A Major Step On Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 20: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders hands the football to Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Brian Robinson continues to make major strides in his recovery.

Four weeks after getting shot twice in an attempted armed robbery, the Washington Commanders running back participated in team drills ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Via the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Robinson ran routes at FedEx Field ahead of the Week 3 matchup.

Robinson was shot twice in the lower body on Aug. 28 and underwent surgery the following day. Washington placed him on the non-injury list, making him ineligible to play until Week 5.

It's unclear when he'll be ready to return, but the fact that Robinson is on track to play football this season is remarkable.

Before the shooting, the former Alabama player was emerging as the team's leading running back. Robinson could assume a sizable role for the Commanders at some point this season.

For now, Robinson will watch the Commanders host the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.