Look: Brian Robinson's Agent Furious With The Commanders

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 17: Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders found a way to sink even lower.

On Wednesday, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine revealed that he's holding a press conference Thursday to make a "major announcement" about the organization. Via ESPN's John Keim, a team spokesperson responded with a statement invoking the shooting of their rookie running back.

Robinson's agent, Ryan Williams, criticized the team's statement on Twitter.

"Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class. And I was so grateful for all of it," Williams wrote. "Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them."

The team statement claims that Racine is seeking "splashy headlines" instead of "making the streets safe for our citizens, including bringing to justice the people who shot one of our players."

D.C. police arrested two teen suspects concerning the armed robbery where Robinson got shot twice.

Washington essentially used Robinson as a shield to deflect attention from the team's alleged wrongdoings. The U.S. attorney's office launched an investigation into accusations of financial improprieties against the Commanders.

Former SEC chair Mary Jo White is also leading the NFL's second investigation against the team to examine claims of sexual misconduct, including owner Dan Snyder allegedly sexually assaulting a former employee in 2009.

Last week, Snyder hired Bank of America to explore selling the team.