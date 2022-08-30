Look: Brian Robinson's Return To Facility Is Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 20: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders hands the football to Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Two days after getting shot twice in an armed robbery attempt, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson returned to the team's facility.

The Commanders posted pictures and a video from his heartwarming visit Tuesday. Robinson even brought Oreos, honoring his rookie obligation to provide snacks for his teammates.

Robinson underwent surgery after getting shot in Washington, D.C. He said the procedure "went well" in an Instagram story.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the bullet that hit his lower leg "apparently missed of all the major parts of the knee." While it's a relief that he survived the shooting, the Commanders now have some optimism that he could play this season.

According to ESPN's John Keim, Commanders head coach Ron Rivers said Robinson met with team doctors on Tuesday.

"They have no timeline now," Rivera said. "It's a very fortunate and unique situation and as we go through it we'll know what the timeline will be."

It's great to see Robinson in good spirits so shortly after such a harrowing experience.