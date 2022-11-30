Look: Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Kansas City's Cool Gesture

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes attend Miami Heat v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes gave birth to her son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, on Monday. Kansas City celebrated Brittany and Patrick Mahomes expanding their family with a symbolic gesture.

On Tuesday evening, Kansas City's Union Station lit up in blue and white to commemorate the newest Mahomes. Brittany showed her appreciation when responding to the tribute.

"Love y'all for doing this both times for our kiddos," she wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "So special!!"

In February 2021, Union City went pink to welcome the family's daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback said, "love this city" upon seeing the tribute.

The Mahomes' might be Kansas City's version of a royal family. After all, Patrick has led the Chiefs to four consecutive AFC Championship Games and a title in one of two Super Bowl appearances.

Currently 9-2 with a three-game AFC West lead, Mahomes is poised to guide the team back to the playoffs. He's quietly emerged as a leading MVP candidate with an NFL-high 3,585 passing yards.

The new dad may operate on limited sleep when facing the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.