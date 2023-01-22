Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Going Viral Before Kickoff

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brock Purdy is ready to go on Sunday afternoon. So is his girlfriend.

The girlfriend of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday.

Purdy is dating Jenna Brandt. The couple has been together throughout the season.

"love cheering ya on, BP," she wrote on social media earlier this season.

Brock has been an incredible story for the 49ers, taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers started the season with Trey Lance at quarterback.

The 49ers are set to take on the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday night.

Dallas and San Francisco are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.