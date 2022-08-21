Look: Browns Fan's NSFW T-Shirt Is Going Viral
A street vendor's Cleveland Browns T-Shirt is going viral during Sunday afternoon's preseason game.
The Browns are taking on the Eagles during Sunday afternoon's preseason game.
Prior to kickoff, a street vendor went viral on social media for his NSFW Deshaun Watson-themed T-Shirt.
Watson has been suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists.
The Browns traded for Watson earlier this offseason.