Look: Browns Fan's NSFW T-Shirt Is Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A street vendor's Cleveland Browns T-Shirt is going viral during Sunday afternoon's preseason game.

The Browns are taking on the Eagles during Sunday afternoon's preseason game.

Prior to kickoff, a street vendor went viral on social media for his NSFW Deshaun Watson-themed T-Shirt.

Watson has been suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists.

The Browns traded for Watson earlier this offseason.