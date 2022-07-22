Look: Browns Place Wide Receiver On PUP List

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are soon set to begin training camp. However, they'll be without one of their 2022 draftees - at least at the start of it.

Third-round pick and wide receiver David Bell will begin training camp on the PUP list.

He'll remain on the active roster, though. As soon as he passes a physical Bell will be eligible to participate.

"The Cleveland Browns have placed WRDavid Bell(foot) on active/physically unable to perform," the team announced.

"Bell (6-1, 212) is a rookie out of Purdue and was drafted by the club in the third round (99th overall) of this year's NFL Draft. Bell will count toward the active roster and is eligible to be activated upon passing a physical."

Bell, the former Purdue wideout, is reportedly dealing with a foot injury.

The good news is it's nothing serious and he shouldn't miss too much time, per a report.

The 6-foot-2 wideout out of Purdue played three years in college. He compiled 232 catches for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns during that span.

Bell has a chance to compete for playing time right away this upcoming season, but his health will obviously be a factor.