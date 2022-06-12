Look: Bruce Arians Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with head coach Bruce Arians prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL head coach Bruce Arians chose to retire ahead of the 2022 regular season in pretty surprising fashion.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl-winning head coach decided to step down after Tom Brady announced he was coming out of retirement to play another season.

According to Arians, the head coach would probably still be coaching if Brady had stayed retired.

Arians admitted that he only wanted to hand the team over to now-head coach Todd Bowles in a good situation. If Brady had stayed retired, that wouldn't have been the case.

"I was going the other way. I was thinking he wasn't going to play," Arians admitted, per the Tampa Bay Times. "I was thinking about who are we going to get? Who wants to trade? There wasn't anybody to draft. That was obvious. Me, to the public, I was fine with the two we had: Blaine (Gabbert) and Kyle (Trask). Because I've seen Blaine win with a good team behind him. Had Tom not come back, I probably would still be coaching. I couldn't give Todd that situation."

But Brady did come out of retirement, leading Arians to step away from the coaching world.

Bowles will now attempt to lead the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl win.