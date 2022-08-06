Look: Bryant Young's Heartbreaking Hall Of Fame Speech Is Going Viral

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 06: Bryant Young speaks during the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 06, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

This Saturday afternoon, 49ers all-time great Bryant Young was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Young, who played all of his 14 seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, gave one of the most heartfelt enshrinement speeches we've ever seen.

The NFL legend spoke of his late son, Colby, who lost his battle with cancer at 15 years old. Bryant promised to remember him forever.

"Bryant Young's son Colby lost his battle with cancer when he was just 15 years old. Bryant keeps his son's memory alive, ever day and especially today. What a beautiful moment. @Bgr8t," the NFL wrote.

Incredible. What a touching tribute to Colby. He's now apart of our lives, as well.

Bryant Young, meanwhile, totaled 627 tackles and 89.5 sacks during his NFL career. He's one of the best defensive tackles the league saw from 1994 to 2007.