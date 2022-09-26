Look: Bucs Fans Are Furious With Byron Leftwich

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans aren't very happy with Byron Leftwich on Sunday.

The Bucs fell to the Packers, 14-12, on Sunday afternoon, in yet another poor showing by the Tom Brady-led offense.

Tampa Bay is without some key players, especially at wide receiver, but fans are beginning to be fed up with the play-calling by Leftwich, the team's offensive coordinator.

Some are even calling for Leftwich to be fired.

Bucs fans were particularly upset with some trick play calls late in the contest.

Tampa Bay dropped to 2-1 on the season with Sunday afternoon's loss.